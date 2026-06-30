Pirates' Gregory Soto: Used in eighth inning

Soto allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning Monday against the Phillies. He earned a hold.

Soto was brought on in the eighth inning in a save situation, though his early usage wasn't particularly alarming given that the Phillies had a pair of lefties due up to begin the inning. However, Soto served up a solo home run to Brandon Marsh -- one of those two lefties -- and has now allowed at least one earned run in five of his last eight appearances. If the Pirates had a superior option at closer, Soto's role could be in jeopardy. However, the entire bullpen has struggled, meaning Soto could be given the chance to break out of his slump while still seeing the majority of save chances.