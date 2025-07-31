Mattson (3-1) allowed two hits and struck out three across two scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants.

Mattson covered the ninth and 10th innings to earn the win and managed to strike out the final two batters of the game with runners at second and third. He's struck out 14 batters across his last 10.2 innings while allowing only three earned runs, and has begun to be trusted in higher-leverage spots. As a result, Mattson has emerged as a name to keep in mind for save chances if both David Bednar and Dennis Santana get traded prior to Thursday's deadline.