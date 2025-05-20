The Pirates selected Mattson from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The right-hander will take the roster spot of Colin Holderman, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday due to a thumb injury. Mattson gave up three earned runs in 5.1 frames with Pittsburgh last year and has a 2.33 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings this season with Indianapolis.