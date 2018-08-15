Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Falls to Twins

Taillon gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings Tuesday. He struck out four batters in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

The righty was cruising with a perfect game through three innings before the wheels fell off. The Twins strung together five hits and three runs in a fourth inning in which eight batters came to the plate. Despite the mediocre outing, he gave his team a chance to win, compiling his seventh straight quality start. Taillon showed no ill-effects from pitching a complete game in the high altitude of Colorado, throwing 91 pitches (61 for strikes) against the Twins.