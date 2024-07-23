Jones (lat) is hoping to be ready to throw a bullpen session by this weekend, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones threw on flat ground Tuesday for the second day in a row and on Wednesday he will throw off the front slope of the mound. If that goes well, it sounds like he could be cleared to begin throwing off a mound this weekend. Jones is working his way back from a Grade 2 right lat strain, an injury he suffered in early July.