Jones (elbow) will report to Triple-A Indianapolis to make his fourth rehab start Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones will make another rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis in what Pittsburgh hopes is his final appearance before he joins the big-league club. The 24-year-old threw 52 pitches over 4.1 innings during his last outing and should continue building up his workload Saturday. The right-hander will be eligible to come off of the 60-day IL on May 25, with this upcoming start potentially being the last step of his recovery from elbow surgery.