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Pirates' Jared Jones: Initial images clean

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jones (elbow) underwent imaging, which came back negative, Sunday in Colorado.

Jones was struck in the right elbow by a line drive and exited Sunday's contest against the Rockies following the conclusion of the third inning. The team had the 24-year-old undergo initial imaging in Colorado, and at the moment, it appears as if he may have avoided a significant injury. Jones is expected to be reexamined by the medical staff in Pittsburgh on Monday, and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.

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