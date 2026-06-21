Pirates' Jared Jones: Initial images clean

Jones (elbow) underwent imaging, which came back negative, Sunday in Colorado.

Jones was struck in the right elbow by a line drive and exited Sunday's contest against the Rockies following the conclusion of the third inning. The team had the 24-year-old undergo initial imaging in Colorado, and at the moment, it appears as if he may have avoided a significant injury. Jones is expected to be reexamined by the medical staff in Pittsburgh on Monday, and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.