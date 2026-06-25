Pirates' Jared Jones: Looks ready for next start

The Pirates are listing Jones (elbow) as their scheduled starter for Saturday's game against the Reds, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones had to leave his last outing Sunday versus the Rockies after being struck by a comebacker in the pitching elbow. All testing came back clean, however, and Jones appears ready to roll for his next turn through the rotation. The right-hander has been a little shaky in his five starts since coming off the injured list, posting a 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings. Jones hasn't thrown more than 77 pitches in any of those five starts and threw 45 on Sunday before departing, so his workload should remain relatively limited.