Pirates' Jared Jones: Next start uncertain

Jones had additional imaging on his right elbow come back clean and played catch Tuesday, though manager Don Kelly indicated it's too early to know if the right-hander will be ready for his next turn through the rotation, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones departed his start Sunday against the Rockies after being struck in the right elbow by a comebacker, and he's now had multiple rounds of medical imaging return negative. Those results are encouraging, but the 24-year-old's availability will likely depend on how he responds to his between-starts bullpen session, which should be scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday.