Pirates' Jared Jones: Quality start against Cubs

Jones didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to look good in July, with the only blemish on his line Friday coming on a solo shot by Pete Crow-Armstrong in the sixth inning. Jones produced his second quality start of 2026 on 83 pitches (55 strikes), and he's given up just three runs total over four starts and 21 innings this month with a 1.29 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB. Jones will look to stay locked in during his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.