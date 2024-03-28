The Pirates selected Jones' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Jones captured a spot in the Pirates' rotation by allowing just three unearned runs to go along with a 15:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings during Grapefruit League play. The young right-hander is slated to make his major-league debut Saturday in Miami.
More News
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: In line to start third game•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Impresses against Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Plenty of work early in spring•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Promoted to Triple-A•