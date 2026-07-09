Pirates' Jared Jones: Stellar in no-decision

Jones did not factor into the decision Wednesday against Atlanta, logging eight strikeouts across six perfect innings.

While the Pirates failed to provide Jones with any run support in an eventual 3-0 defeat, the right-hander's dominant performance certainly offered a silver lining. Jones struck out eight of the 18 batters he faced, ultimately needing 77 pitches to get through six perfect innings. The 34-year-old Jones has now allowed just five earned runs across 17.2 innings in his last four starts as he continues to work his way back from UCL surgery that ended his 2025 campaign. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.37 with a 1.14 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB through his first eight starts (35 innings) this season.