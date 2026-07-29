Pirates' Jared Jones: Takes second loss Wednesday

Jones (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings.

Jones was perfect through the first three innings on just 29 pitches before Arizona finally broke through. A leadoff double in the fourth was followed by Gabriel Moreno's two-run homer, and Jones later surrendered another run in the sixth. The three runs matched the combined total he had allowed over his previous four starts. After failing to complete six innings in any of his first seven outings this season, Jones has now reached that mark in three of his last four starts. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB into his next start, scheduled tentatively for Tuesday against the Brewers.