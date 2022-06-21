The Pirates plan to call up Eickhoff from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Eickhoff will join the Pirates after producing a 4.84 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 48.1 innings while appearing in 13 games (six starts) for Indianapolis. He's expected to handle a hybrid role out of the Pirates' bullpen, but if he isn't needed in long relief during Tuesday's game against the Cubs, he could start Wednesday to fill the vacancy in the Pittsburgh rotation.