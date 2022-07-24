Quintana (3-5) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over seven scoreless innings.

Quintana struggled during his final two starts leading into the All-Star break, yielding 10 runs over 9.1 innings. He turned things around in his first outing of the second half, tying his season-best mark with seven scoreless frames. The southpaw held Miami without any extra-base hits and threw 52 of 81 pitches for strikes. Quintana's 3-5 record doesn't reflect how well he's pitched this year. He ranks 20th among qualified National League starters with a 3.70 ERA, and none of the pitchers above him has fewer than five victories.