The Pirates recalled Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Palacios was optioned to Triple-A on July 17 and will now return to the majors to provide additional outfield depth. The 27-year-old is slashing just .229/.264/.343 across 111 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's caught fire since being demoted with a 1.307 OPS and four homers in seven games with Indianapolis.