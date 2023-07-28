The Pirates recalled Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Palacios was optioned to Triple-A on July 17 and will now return to the majors to provide additional outfield depth. The 27-year-old is slashing just .229/.264/.343 across 111 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's caught fire since being demoted with a 1.307 OPS and four homers in seven games with Indianapolis.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: On bench for series finale•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: In leadoff spot Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Belts first career homer•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Getting call in right field•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Sitting again Monday•