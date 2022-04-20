VanMeter will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Brewers.

For the second straight game, VanMeter will man the keystone while facing off against a right-handed pitcher. In Tuesday's 5-2 loss, VanMeter went 2-for-3 while taking reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes deep for a solo home run, and the 27-year-old will take aim at another quality right-handed pitcher in Brandon Woodruff on Wednesday. With the Pirates leaving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park on the bench for the fifth game in a row, VanMeter appears to have claimed the strong side of a platoon at second base with Diego Castillo.