Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
VanMeter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Lefty Kyle Freeland is on the mound for Colorado, so VanMeter will head to the bench after starting the past two games. Diego Castillo will man the keystone in his place.
