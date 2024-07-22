Share Video

Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The left-handed-hitting Palacios had started the last five games and nine of the last 10 contests, but he'll take a seat versus righty Andre Pallante, who holds reverse splits. Connor Joe will pick up another start in the outfield in place of Palacios.

