Newman went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Newman snapped a three-game hitless run with a solid offensive output, especially considering the Pirates only racked up five hits throughout the game. That said, Newman is not a regular contributor on offense and it's hard to rely on him for sustained production on a game-to-game basis. The infielder is only hitting .226 with a .535 OPS. three extra-base hits and a 4:4 BB:K across 88 plate appearances this month.