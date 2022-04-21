site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Riding pine Thursday
Newman isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Newman started in the last three games and went 2-for-11 with a run. Hoy Park will take over at shortstop and bat ninth Thursday.
