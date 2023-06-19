Ortiz did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out six.

Ortiz tied his season high with six strikeouts and allowed just one run, but he couldn't get through the fifth inning, snapping a two-game streak. The right-hander continues to struggle with walks, allowing multiple free passes in seven straight appearances. During that stretch, Ortiz boasts a 4.41 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and an ugly 25:19 K:BB. With numerous injuries to Pittsburgh's pitching staff, Oritz figures to have a steady role in the rotation moving forward, and his next start is lined up for a road matchup versus Miami.