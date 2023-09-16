Ortiz will start Saturday's game against the Yankees, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz is set to take his third turn through the Pittsburgh rotation, and he's allowed three earned runs across 11.1 innings in his last two starts. He's only posted a 4:5 K:BB in that same span, a far less impressive mark. More positively, Ortiz should be able to handle a typical starter's workload.