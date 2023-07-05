Ortiz allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Ortiz allowed a career-high three home runs, two of which came off the bat of James Outman. It was the worst start of Ortiz's young career, but the Pirates ultimately rallied late for the win. The right-hander is now at a 4.86 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 34:26 K:BB through 53.2 innings over 11 outings (10 starts) this season. He is tentatively projected for a road start in Arizona over the weekend.