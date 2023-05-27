Ortiz is expected to start Sunday's game against Mariners, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
As delos Santos notes, Roansy Contreras had previously been scheduled to pitch Saturday. However, Vince Velasquez (elbow) was deemed ready to return and Ortiz is apparently getting another chance Sunday, which leaves Contreras' next start TBD. Perhaps the Pirates will go with six arms a turn or two through the rotation. Ortiz had some bumps in the road early but bounced back this week with 7.2 innings of two-run ball against the Rangers.