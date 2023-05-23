Ortiz (1-2) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings during a 6-4 win over the Rangers. He struck out four.

Ortiz has drawn three straight starts with Vince Velasquez (elbow) on the injured list, but Monday's outing was by far the former's best performance of the season. The young right-hander completed a career-high 7.2 innings, struck out a season-high four batters and submitted his first quality start of the year. Velasquez may need at least one more rehab start before he's recalled to the big-league roster, so in turn, Ortiz should get one more shot in the rotation.