Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Right-hander Adrian Houser is starting for Milwaukee on Thursday, and Chavis will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Josh VanMeter is starting at first base while Hoy Park takes over at the keystone.
