Chavis went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday against the Cardinals.
Chavis took Zack Thompson yard in the fifth inning to record his sixth home run of the season. It was also his fourth multi-hit effort in his last 11 starts, which has helped him record a .244 average in that span despite striking out at a 31.9 percent clip. Chavis has maintained a .327 wOBA and 111 wRC+ across 169 plate appearances on the campaign, and he should be locked into the starting first base role so long as Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) is sidelined.