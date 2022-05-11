Chavis will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

With a 173 wRC+ against left-handed pitching this season, the righty-hitting Chavis is locked in as a lineup regular versus southpaws, but he'll pick up a start Wednesday against a right-hander (Ryan Pepiot) in the series finale with Los Angeles. Yoshi Tsutsugo takes a seat to clear a spot at first base for Chavis, who has gone 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and an RBI through the first two games of the series.