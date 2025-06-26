Pirates' Michael Darrell-Hicks: Demoted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates optioned Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Just two days after coming up from the minors, Darrell-Hicks will head back to Indianapolis to make room for the newly signed Genesis Cabrera. Darrell-Hicks has given up eight earned runs over 9.2 innings during his time in the big leagues this year, and his Triple-A performance hasn't been much better (8.14 ERA through 24.1 IP).
