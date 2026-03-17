Pirates' Michael Darrell-Hicks: Dismissed from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates reassigned Darrell-Hicks on Tuesday.
Darrell-Hicks reached the majors for the first time in 2025, making seven relief appearances between the Angels and Pirates while logging a 7.45 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 9.2 innings. After being outrighted off the Pirates' 40-man roster in November, Darrell-Hicks joined Pittsburgh for big-league spring training but was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day bullpen. He's poised to begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis.
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