Pirates' Michael Darrell-Hicks: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrell-Hicks was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Darrell-Hicks lost his spot on the 40-man roster Thursday. He'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed.
