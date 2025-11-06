Pirates' Michael Darrell-Hicks: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates designated Darrell-Hicks for assignment Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Darrell-Hicks struggled to find his footing on the mound in 2025, posting a 7.45 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 9.2 MLB innings, as well as an 8.45 ERA and 1.93 WHIP through 38.1 innings in Triple-A. He'll lose his place on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster as a consequence of his struggles, and he'll likely have to turn things around dramatically before the club considers adding him back.
