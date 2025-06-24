default-cbs-image
The Pirates will recall Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He'll take the roster spot of Hunter Stratton. Darrell-Hicks was a waiver claim earlier this month and has allowed eight runs with a 6:4 K:BB over 7.2 frames at the big-league level in 2025.

