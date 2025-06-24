Pirates' Michael Darrell-Hicks: Officially promoted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates recalled Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Darrell-Hicks has pitched two scoreless innings at Indianapolis since being claimed off waivers from the Angels, and he'll now be called upon to replace Hunter Stratton in Pittsburgh's bullpen.
