Triple-A Indianapolis reinstated Burrows (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Tuesday and assigned him to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Burrows had been on the shelf all season while he completed his recovery from April 2023 Tommy John surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the FCL on June 17 and later moved on to Single-A Bradenton, posting a 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 11 innings across his five rehab starts. Though Burrows appears to be fully healthy again, the Pirates will have him stick around in Florida a little longer to iron out the kinks before he's deemed ready to reclaim a spot in the Triple-A rotation.