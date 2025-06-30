Pirates' Mike Burrows: Fans five in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burrows did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win against the Mets. He allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings.
Burrows got the start Sunday on short rest after making a multi-inning relief appearance against Milwaukee on Wednesday. While he did not qualify for the win, he was sharp, with the lone blemish on his outing being Luis Torrens' solo shot in the fifth inning. Burrows dropped his ERA to 4.15 with a 35:10 K:BB through 34.2 innings this season. He's currently slated to start in Seattle next weekend.
