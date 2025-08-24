Burrows did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rockies, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings.

Burrows threw 43 of 57 pitches for strikes and generated 10 whiffs but didn't last long enough to qualify for the win. It was the rookie's shortest outing since July 12, and with a career-high 105 frames already between the majors and Triple-A, his workload is likely being managed down the stretch. He'll take a 4.23 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 78:28 K:BB across 76.2 innings with the Pirates into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.