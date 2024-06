Priester (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Priester has been on the injured list since June 6, but he has been given the green light to test his injured lat in a competitive setting. The Pirates haven't specified how many rehab outings the 24-year-old will need, but it's likely he returns from the IL before the All-Star break.