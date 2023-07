Priester is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Padres in San Diego.

Priester was roughed up for seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks in his MLB debut July 17 against Cleveland, but he was at least able to save the Pirates' bullpen to some degree by covering 5.1 innings. Despite the poor showing last week, Priester will get another chance to prove he's worthy of sticking around as the Bucs' No. 5 starter. He'll return to the hill Monday on six days' rest.