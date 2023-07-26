Hill (7-10) took the loss Tuesday in San Diego after he allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The left-hander gave up fewer than three runs for the first time since June 9, but he was unable to make it through the fifth inning versus the Friars. Hill has a 1-5 record in his past eight starts with a 5.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 30:21 K:BB over 41.2 innings during that span. The 43-year-old tentatively lines up to face the Tigers next week, which could put him on the streaming radar despite the recent struggles.