Contreras (4-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings against the Phillies.

The 22-year-old was effective once again for Pittsburgh as he held Philadelphia scoreless on 89 pitches through five innings. This was his first scoreless outing and fourth effort with more than a strikeout per inning since June 4 as he is putting all the pieces together. He will take a 3.86 ERA and 1.37 WHIP into his next start.