The Pirates designated Borucki for assignment Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Borucki has stumbled to a 5.28 ERA in 30.2 innings with the Pirates this season. The 31-year-old hasn't been able to replicate the success he saw in 2023 during his first year in Pittsburgh, when he notched a 2.45 ERA across 40.1 innings. Borucki will hit waivers, but if he goes unclaimed, he could remain in the Pirates' organization.