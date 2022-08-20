Crowe (5-7) allowed one hit and struck out one across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Reds.

Crowe entered the game in the eighth inning with runners on first and second and allowed an inherited runner to score, which give the Reds the lead. However, he threw a clean ninth inning and the Pirates rallied for a walk-off victory to give Crowe his fifth win of the season. Crowe has only one save since David Bednar (back) landed on the injured list, though he has picked up a pair of wins across his last five appearances. For the season, Crowe has maintained a 3.27 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 59:26 k:BB across 63.1 frames.