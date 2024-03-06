Garcia (oblique) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Though Garcia didn't report to spring training with any limitations, the Rangers nonetheless chose to take a deliberate approach with him in the early stages of camp after he suffered a moderate left oblique strain during the World Series last October. Now that he'll be making his Cactus League debut Wednesday, Garcia is likely to begin accelerating his buildup program ahead of Opening Day. The 31-year-old should once again find himself in a regular spot in the heart of the Texas lineup after slugging at least 27 home runs and driving in at least 90 runs in each of his first three full seasons with the Rangers.