Garcia is a candidate to bat in the cleanup spot this season, per Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The departure of Nick Castellanos, who was the club's primary cleanup batter a year ago, this offseason further increases Garcia's chances of beginning the new campaign as Philadelphia's No. 4 hitter. Garcia is lined up as the Phillies' top right fielder this spring, but he's turned in a sub-.700 OPS in consecutive seasons with the Rangers and enters 2026 as a late-round gamble in most fantasy leagues. That said, the prospect of batting behind All-Stars Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper offers Garcia plenty of RBI upside this season.