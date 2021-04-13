Garcia's contract was selected Tuesday from the Rangers' alternate training site. He is starting in left field and batting sixth against lefty Ryan Yarbrough and the Rays.

Garcia has been on the periphery of the Rangers' roster dating back to last season, when he went hitless in seven plate appearances. The 28-year-old outfielder hit well this spring and has a notable combination of power and speed -- he's just struggled to hit enough for those tools to play against MLB pitching. He's taking the place of Ronald Guzman (torn meniscus) on the active roster, and with the Rangers struggling to score lately, Garcia could earn playing time if he starts hot.