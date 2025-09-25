Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Playing time drying up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Twins.
Garcia has been dealing with a lingering quad issue, and while he be available to play again Thursday, he has made only one start over the last five contests. With the Rangers no longer in playoff contention, Garcia's playing time in the final days could continue to be sparse. Billy McKinney will be in right field and bat seventh for the second straight day.
