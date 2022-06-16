site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brett Martin: Activated Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Martin (COVID-19) was activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Tigers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He last pitched June 5, so Martin's arm should be pretty fresh. The southpaw has a 4.34 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 18.2 innings this season.
