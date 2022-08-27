Thompson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Tigers.

Thompson's second-inning steal was his fourth in the last eight games and seventh since his contract was selected earlier this month. If he gets on base, Thompson will run. He's posted a .390 OBP over the last 12 contests, but that's fueled largely by a .405 BABIP; Thompson has just three walks over 68 plate appearances (4.6 BB%).

